Unheard: Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Poster Of Its First Telugu Series

Disney+
Hotstar
today
(September
6)
dropped
the
poster
of
its
first
Telugu
series
titled
Unheard.
Sharing
the
poster,
they
wrote,
"As
a
nation
seeks
to
be
born,
the
common
men
and
women
of
Hyderabad
stand
witness
to
the
largest
human
struggle
to
break
the
chains
of
bondage-
Hotstar
Specials
Unheard,
All
episodes
streaming
on
Sep
17th."
Directed
by
Aditya
KV,
the
film
features
an
ensemble
cast
including
actors
Srinivas
Avasarala,
Baladitya,
Chandani
Chowdary,
Priyadarshi,
and
Ajay.
Unheard
opens
the
world
to
the
unknown
and
unusual
conversations
that
turned
the
common
men
and
women
into
radicals
who
could
sacrifice
their
lives
for
freedom.
All
episodes
of
the
series
will
stream
on
September
17
only
on
Disney+
Hotstar.