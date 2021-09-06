    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Unheard: Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Poster Of Its First Telugu Series

      By
      |

      Disney+ Hotstar today (September 6) dropped the poster of its first Telugu series titled Unheard.

      Unheard

      Sharing the poster, they wrote, "As a nation seeks to be born, the common men and women of Hyderabad stand witness to the largest human struggle to break the chains of bondage- Hotstar Specials Unheard, All episodes streaming on Sep 17th."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar VIP (@disneyplushotstarvip)

      Maha Samudram: Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Second Single Cheppake CheppakeMaha Samudram: Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Second Single Cheppake Cheppake

      Thalaivii Writer Vijayendra Prasad Is All Praise For Kangana Ranaut, Says She Will Be On The Top Chair One DayThalaivii Writer Vijayendra Prasad Is All Praise For Kangana Ranaut, Says She Will Be On The Top Chair One Day

      Directed by Aditya KV, the film features an ensemble cast including actors Srinivas Avasarala, Baladitya, Chandani Chowdary, Priyadarshi, and Ajay. Unheard opens the world to the unknown and unusual conversations that turned the common men and women into radicals who could sacrifice their lives for freedom. All episodes of the series will stream on September 17 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 12:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 6, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X