Uppena Day 1 Box Office Collection: Humongous Opening For Vaishnav Tej-Krithi Shetty Starrer
Panja Vaishnav Tej's debut film Uppena has opened to a largely positive response. The romantic drama directed by Bucchi Babu Sana has been garnering immense love and support from the audience.
Fans and followers of stars including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Nagendra Babu, Ram Charan, Niharika Konidela, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej are super thrilled with the arrival of the latest hero from the Mega family and are indeed impressed with his stellar performance too.
Along with Vaishnav, Uppena features south diva Krithi Shetty and versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi. Notably, the climax sequence of the film featuring Vijay as a ruthless villain has attracted huge attention of the audience, which also became a hot topic on social media upon its release.
Meanwhile, as per the box office talks, Uppena which released in 670+ theatres in Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana has collected an impressive Rs 9.12 crore with its theatrical run, which is the highest ever collection for a Tier-2 hero.
Uppena Day 1 AP TG Collections
Nizam: Rs 2.82 crore
Ceeded: Rs 1.38 crore
UA: Rs 1.45 lakh
East: Rs 1.02 crore
West: Rs 81 lakh(28 lakh hires)
Guntur: Rs 66 lakh
Krishna: Rs 62 lakh
Nellore: Rs 37 lakh
AP-TG Total:- Rs 9.12 crore (Rs 15.10 crore gross~)
Uppena Theatre Count
WW: 1000+
AP/TS: 670
Tollywood Top Debut Day 1 Shares IN AP TG
Uppena- Rs 9.12 crore+
Akhil- Rs 7.6 crore
Chiruta- Rs 3.75 crore
Mukunda- Rs 3.35 crore
Alludu Seenu- Rs 2.86 crore
Josh- Rs 2.6 crore
Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitam- Rs 2.3 crore
Day 1 AP-TG Top collections for Medium-Range Movies
Uppena- Rs 9.35 crore***
iSmart Shankar- Rs 7.73 crore
Akhil- Rs 7.60 crore
MCA- Rs 7.57 crore
Dear Comrade- Rs 7.50 crore
Shailaja Reddy Alludu- Rs 6.93 crore
Bheeshma- Rs 6.42 crore
Well, going by the data and the successful run of the film in theatres, looks like Uppena might indeed accumulate big numbers in the days to come.
Bankrolled by Sukumar, Naveen Yerenini and Y Ravi Shankar under their respective production banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, Uppena revolves around the concept of honour killing. The romantic drama has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography carried out by Shamdat. Interestingly, Naveen Nooli took charge of the editing table. Uppena was initially slated to release on April 2, 2020, but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.
