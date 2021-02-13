    For Quick Alerts
      Uppena Day 1 Box Office Collection: Humongous Opening For Vaishnav Tej-Krithi Shetty Starrer

      Panja Vaishnav Tej's debut film Uppena has opened to a largely positive response. The romantic drama directed by Bucchi Babu Sana has been garnering immense love and support from the audience.

      Fans and followers of stars including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Nagendra Babu, Ram Charan, Niharika Konidela, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej are super thrilled with the arrival of the latest hero from the Mega family and are indeed impressed with his stellar performance too.

      Uppena

      Along with Vaishnav, Uppena features south diva Krithi Shetty and versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi. Notably, the climax sequence of the film featuring Vijay as a ruthless villain has attracted huge attention of the audience, which also became a hot topic on social media upon its release.

      Meanwhile, as per the box office talks, Uppena which released in 670+ theatres in Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana has collected an impressive Rs 9.12 crore with its theatrical run, which is the highest ever collection for a Tier-2 hero.

      Uppena Day 1 AP TG Collections

      Nizam: Rs 2.82 crore

      Ceeded: Rs 1.38 crore

      UA: Rs 1.45 lakh

      East: Rs 1.02 crore

      West: Rs 81 lakh(28 lakh hires)

      Guntur: Rs 66 lakh

      Krishna: Rs 62 lakh

      Nellore: Rs 37 lakh

      AP-TG Total:- Rs 9.12 crore (Rs 15.10 crore gross~)

      Uppena Theatre Count

      WW: 1000+

      AP/TS: 670

      Tollywood Top Debut Day 1 Shares IN AP TG

      Uppena- Rs 9.12 crore+

      Akhil- Rs 7.6 crore

      Chiruta- Rs 3.75 crore

      Mukunda- Rs 3.35 crore

      Alludu Seenu- Rs 2.86 crore

      Josh- Rs 2.6 crore

      Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitam- Rs 2.3 crore

      Day 1 AP-TG Top collections for Medium-Range Movies

      Uppena- Rs 9.35 crore***

      iSmart Shankar- Rs 7.73 crore

      Akhil- Rs 7.60 crore

      MCA- Rs 7.57 crore

      Dear Comrade- Rs 7.50 crore

      Shailaja Reddy Alludu- Rs 6.93 crore

      Bheeshma- Rs 6.42 crore

      Well, going by the data and the successful run of the film in theatres, looks like Uppena might indeed accumulate big numbers in the days to come.

      Bankrolled by Sukumar, Naveen Yerenini and Y Ravi Shankar under their respective production banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, Uppena revolves around the concept of honour killing. The romantic drama has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography carried out by Shamdat. Interestingly, Naveen Nooli took charge of the editing table. Uppena was initially slated to release on April 2, 2020, but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

