Uppena Day 3 Box Office Collection: Vaishnav Tej’s Debut Film Creates A New Record!

Not just the Mega family members, but their fans are also quite happy with the arrival of the new hero Panja Vaishnav Tej. The young star's film Uppena recently made it to the theatres and indeed garnered huge appreciation from the audience. The cine-goers also heaped praise on the actor his role as a fisherman who is head over heels in love with a belle.

The romantic drama directed by Bucchi Babu Sana earned Rs 9.35 crore with its theatrical run at the box office, which is an all-time record for any debut hero in Tollywood. On Day 2, Uppena collected Rs 6.86 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Well now, on Day 3, the film has acquired a collection of Rs 8.2 crore from the Telugu region and has also created a big record yet again. The film has now crossed Rs 50 crore gross worldwide (in three days), which is an all-time record for any debut actor.

Uppena Andhra Pradhesh-Telangana Day Wise Collections

Day 1- Rs 9.35 crore

Day 2- Rs 6.86 crore

Day 3- Rs 8.2 crore

Total: Rs 23 crore+

The film also starring Krithi Shetty and versatile Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi revolves around the theme of honour killing. Though the makers initially planned to release the movie on April 2, 2020, the team was forced to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Backed by Sukumar, Naveen Yerenini and Y Ravi Shankar under their respective production banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, the romantic drama has music composed by 'Swing Zara' fame Devi Sri Prasad. The camera works and editing for Uppena have been carried out by Shamdat.

