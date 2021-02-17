Uppena Day 5 Box Office Collection: Vaishnav Tej Starrer Maintains Grip

Panja Vaishnav Tej's romantic drama Uppena is keeping its momentum strong at the box office. The film also featuring beautiful diva Krithi Shetty and versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi garnered Rs 3 crore on day 5 of its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

On its opening day, the film collected an impressive Rs 9.35 crore. On days 2, 3 and 4, Uppena accumulated Rs 6.86 crore, Rs 8.2 crore and Rs 4.15 crore respectively from the Telugu states. The total collection acquired from the state by Vaishnav Tej's debut movie is Rs 31.56 crore+. Notably, Uppena has also crossed Rs 50 crore gross worldwide, which is an all-time record for any Tollywood debut actor.

Uppena Andhra Pradhesh-Telangana Day Wise Collections

Day 1- Rs 9.35 crore

Day 2- Rs 6.86 crore

Day 3- Rs 8.2 crore

Day 4- Rs 4.15 crore

Day 5: Rs 3 crore

Total: Rs 31.56 crore+

Released on February 12, 2021, ahead of Valentine's Day, the film opened to a largely positive response, thanks to the acting chops of the cast, chemistry between Krithi and Vaishnav Tej, songs and the terrific climax of Uppena featuring Vijay Sethupathi as the deadly antagonist. With the film collecting massive numbers from the theatres, makers are hoping that the romantic drama runs successfully in its second week when it competes with upcoming films including Nithiin's Check, Allari Naresh's Naandhi and Sumanth's Kapatadhaari, which are releasing on February 19.

Coming back to Uppena, the film helmed by Bucchi Babu Sana has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Bankrolled by Sukumar, Naveen Yerenini and Y Ravi Shankar under their respective production banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, the film revolves around the concept of honour killing. Cinematographer Shamdat has captured breathtaking sequences through his lens while editing is carried out by Naveen Nooli.

