Uppena OTT Release Date Is Out: The Vaishnav Tej-Krithi Shetty Starrer To Stream On Netflix From April 14!

Uppena, the recent romantic drama which features Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles has earned blockbuster status. As per the latest updates, Uppena has finally got an OTT release date. According to the reports, the Bucchi Babu Sana directorial will stream on the renowned OTT platform Netflix from April 14, Wednesday.

If the reports are to be believed, the agreement with the theatre owners association had specified that Uppena can get an OTT release only after 60 days of its theatrical release. That is the reason why the makers decided to release the Vaishnav Tej-Krithi Shetty starrer on April 14, at the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.

The grapevines suggest that other OTT giants were equally keen to bag the online streaming rights of Uppena, but Netflix cracked the deal finally. However, the makers have not announced the exciting news with an official statement, yet. A confirmation on the Uppena OTT release is expected to be out in a couple of days.

Coming to Uppena, the romantic drama had hit the theatres without a great pre-release hype. However, the Vaishnav Tej starrer surprised the industry with its dream run at the box office and emerged as one of the biggest successes of Telugu cinema post lockdown. If the reports are to be true, the other language production banners are now keen to bag the remake rights of the movie.

Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, the lead pair have been receiving immensely positive reviews for their performances in Uppena. Vijay Sethupathi, the talented actor who played the lead antagonist, has also made a mark with his powerful portrayal of the role. The Bucchi Babu Sana directorial is jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and filmmaker Sukumar.

