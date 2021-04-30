Uppena TRP Rating: Vaishnav Tej-Krithi Shetty’s Romantic Drama Creates A Massive Record

After a terrific theatrical and OTT run, Uppena has now garnered huge attention of the mini-screen audiences. The romantic drama starring Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty has yet again proved that the film is indeed the undisputed winner this year. Apparently, the film's recent world television premiere on Star Maa has created a massive record with its TRP (Television Rating Point) of 18.5. Reportedly, this is a huge number for a Tollywood film with newcomers, especially for its world television premiere.

Let us tell you that Uppena became the talk of the town when it released in theatres on February 12, ahead of Valentine's Day. The brilliantly crafted film's engaging storyline, performances of the star cast especially Vijay Sethupathi's role as the main antagonist, lovely chemistry between the two lead actors, soothing music tracks and beautiful cinematography might have been the reasons why the film received immense attention from far and wide. For the unversed, the romantic drama written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana also marks Mega Family's young hero Vaishnav's entry into showbiz.

Notably, the film emerged as the biggest blockbuster to release post the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown and acquired a collection close to Rs 80 crore at the worldwide box office. The film's theatrical and streaming rights were also sold for a record price. Uppena released on Netflix on April 14, 2021.

Jointly produced by Sukumar, Naveen Yerenini and Y Ravi Shankar under their respective production banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, Uppena revolves around the theme of honour killing. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the film has cinematography and editing done by Shamdat and Naveen Nooli respectively.