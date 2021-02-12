Uppena Twitter Review: Vaishnav Tej Starrer Gets A Positive Response

Debutant writer-director Bucchi Babu Sana's Uppena marks Mega family member Panja Vaishnav Tej's massive entry in showbiz. The highly-anticipated romantic drama made its way to the big screen today (February 12, 2021). Uppena featuring beautiful diva Krithi Shetty and versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, has been garnering huge appreciation from the audience. With the response the film is getting from the theatres, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the film has done its job perfectly.

Jointly backed by Sukumar, Naveen Yerenini and Y Ravi Shankar under their respective production banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, Uppena revolves around the theme of honour killing. Though the film was initially slated to hit the screens on April 2, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown pushed the release date further. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, Uppena has cinematography and editing done by Shamdat and Naveen Noodli respectively.

Notably, the film was officially launched on January 21, 2019, with eminent Mega family members including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagendra Babu, Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej gracing the grand event. Also, the pre-release event was recently (February 6, 2021) held in Hyderabad and saw Vaishnav's maternal uncle Chiranjeevi as the chief guest.

Well, as the film receives huge applause from the audience, let us see what Twitterati have to say about Panja Vaishnav Tej-Bucchi Babu Sana's Uppena.

Vineet @Ynwa969696

Bold first script selection #VaishnavTej.... Hundred points symbolHundred points symbol #Uppena

CHANDU @GREATCHANDU1

#Uppena First Half Good And Second Half Brilliant and Climax was Too Emotional And

@VijaySethuOffl Acting

@IamKrithiShetty

@ThisIsDSP

Music Rocks and My Review 3.75/5

Sai Roop @SaiRoop6

Finished watching #Uppena. The lead pair have done extremely well. Though Vijay Sethupathi has a limited screen space, he did justice to his role as usual. Songs were beautifully shot. Overall, an amazing movie for the 3 debutants. Climax aite masss

venkyreviews @venkyreviews

#Uppena A decent 1st half and below average 2nd half with an interesting climax!

Film has its moments but the movie is too predictable until the climax. DSP did well

Good debut by Vaishnav Thumbs up

They cut it

May appeal to ppl who liked Sairat but not for me

Rating: 2.5/5

RAW The Media @rawthemedia

Very Good 1st half Thumbs up

Engaging screenplay and narration by @BuchiBabuSana

@IamKrithiShetty's screen presence and performance Thumbs up

#VaishnavTej looks ok

#Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl spellbounding as always

songs and Picturization takes special attention

#Uppena

Tej @PowerStarPranam

Very good first half.. Best debut performance by Vaishnav Tej. Vijay sethupathi as usual terrific on screen.. Vintage DSP #Uppena

