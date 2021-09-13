    For Quick Alerts
      Uttej’s Wife Padmavathi Passes Away Due To Cancer; Chirutha Actor Breaks Down After Seeing Chiranjeevi

      Actor-writer Uttej's wife Padmavathi passed away today (September 13, 2021) due to cancer. She had been admitted to the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad, where she breathed her last. She is survived by her husband and daughter. After learning about Uttej's wife's demise, Megastar Chiranjeevi quickly rushed to the hospital and offered condolences to the Chirutha actor's family.

      After seeing Chiranjeevi in the hospital, Uttej broke down into tears and cried inconsolably in front of the Acharya actor. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Prakash Raj was also spotted at the hospital. The pictures of an emotional moment are going viral on social media and fans can't hold their tears on seeing it.

      Several celebs have been offering condolences to Uttej's family. The actor is currently in a state of shock and dealing with the loss of Padmavathi. According to reports, Padmavathi had been a big support for Uttej. She used to look after the management of Uttej's Mayukha Talkies Film Acting School. She was also socially active along with her husband.

      May her soul rest in peace!

      Story first published: Monday, September 13, 2021, 15:40 [IST]
      X