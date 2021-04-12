Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection: Despite Impressive Reviews Pawan Kalyan Starrer Struggles In The US

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has been all over the news ever since its release. From garnering praises from the audiences to achieving a terrific box office opening, the courtroom drama has been making quite a buzz on social media too.

Well, now what has deviated the attention of the netizens is the film's US (United States) box office collection. Surprised? So were we, when we came across reports about Vakeel Saab incurring loss in the region. Reportedly, the film has not been able to garner much attention of the audience owing to the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the US, and restrictions in seating capacity in theatres and multiplexes. A few reports also suggest that because the film is the remake of the Bollywood film Pink which already received huge appreciation there, many chose to skip watching Vakeel Saab amid the pandemic.

Let us tell you that the Pawan Kalyan-starrer has acquired a collection close to 296 k dollars from its premiere shows in the USA. However, it is said that the weekend collection, which was expected to be mammoth saw a steep decline, upsetting many. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the US box office collection, we will have to wait and watch to know the truth behind the ongoing buzz.

On a related note, Vakeel Saab has accumulated a total collection of Rs 48.5 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The total worldwide collection of the film on day 3 stands at Rs 56 crore.

Written and directed by Venu Sriram, the film features an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Mukesh Rishi, Dev Gill and Subbaraju. Backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects respectively, Vakeel Saab has music composed by S Thaman and cinematography carried out by PS Vinod.

