Vakeel Saab Day 12 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s Courtroom Drama Witnesses Huge Drop

Venu Sriram's Vakeel Saab made it to the theatres on April 9, 2021. Upon its release, the film starring Tollywood's Power Star Pawan Kalyan received overwhelmingly positive reviews. His acting chops, power-packed action blocks, whistle-worthy dialogues and performances of other supporting actors served as a treat for PSPK fans, who were eagerly waiting for his comeback after almost 3 years.

For the unversed, the courtroom drama is the remake of the Bollywood film Pink directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury that stars senior actor Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

Talking about business, Vakeel Saab opened to a mind-boggling collection of Rs 32.24 crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. On days 2 and 3, the film accumulated Rs 10.74 crore and Rs 10.39 crore respectively from the Telugu region. The film witnessed a downward trend at the box office in the following days, and Vakeel Saab is now going through a major drop, given the 50% seating occupancy in theatres and night curfew in the Telugu states. Well, on day 12, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer has acquired a collection of less than Rs 1 crore at the box office, making its total collection close to Rs 76 crore.

Vakeel Saab Day Wise Box Office Collection Report

Day 1- Rs 32.24 crore

Day 2- Rs 10.74 crore

Day 3- Rs 10.39 crore

Day 4- Rs 4.19 crore

Day 5- Rs 8.30 crore

Day 6- Rs 4.83 crore

Day 7- Rs 1.59 crore

Day 8- Rs 1.12 crore

Day 9- Rs 1.32 crore

Day 10- Rs 1.92 crore

Day 11- Rs 1 crore

Total: Rs 76 crore (Rs 118.9 crore-gross)

Day 12- Less than Rs 1 crore

Revolving around the story of three women who go through an unfortunate ordeal, the film is based on the theme of sexual abuse and the importance of consent. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under their production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects respectively, Vakeel Saab features Nivetha Thomas, Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj. Notably, the film has music composed by S Thaman.

