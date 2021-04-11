Vakeel Saab Day 3 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s Courtroom Drama Continues Its Remarkable Run

Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan opened in theatres on April 9, 2021. Directed by Venu Sriram, the courtroom drama marks Power Star's comeback in films after almost 3 years. As expected the film opened to a terrific response at the theatres, with many appreciating the actor's enthralling acting chops and action blocks. Along with that, his courtroom sequences, whistle-worthy dialogues, and the performances of other actors received huge applause from the audience.

Talking about business, the film has earned a collection between Rs 6-8 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and a worldwide collection between Rs 8-10 crore on day 3. The total collection of Vakeel Saab now stands at Rs 48.5 crore (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) while the total worldwide collection is close to Rs 56 crore. Well, with a massive collection in its kitty, looks like the Pawan Kalyan-starrer has indeed impressed and stood up to the expectations of the audience.

Backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under their production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects LLP respectively, the film features south diva Shruti Haasan playing an extended cameo. Also starring Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, Anjali, Prakash Raj, Mukesh Rishi, Dev Gill, Subbaraju and Vamsi Krishna, the film is the official Telugu remake of Bollywood flick Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

With music composed by S Thaman and lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and Suddala Ashok Teja, the makers have so far released 4 songs from the film including 'Maguva Maguva', 'Sathyameva Jayathe', 'Kanti Papa' and 'Kadhulu Kadhulu'. The tracks have been beautifully sung by popular singers including Sid Sriram, Shankar Mahadevan, Prudhvi Chandra, Armaan Malik, Sri Krishna and Vedala Hemachandra. Notably, Vakeel Saab has camera cranked by Dhruva (2016) cinematographer PS Vinod and editing carried out by Prawin Pudi.

