Vakeel Saab Day 7 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Creates A New Record!

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab continues its impressive run in theatres. The courtroom drama which released on April 9, 2021, has garnered huge attention of the audiences and the critics, thanks to the leading man's never-seen-before avatar as an unapologetic lawyer, his massy dialogues, stunning action blocks, the film's well-crafted storyline, songs, courtroom sequences featuring Kalyan and Prakash Raj and performances of other actors.

Talking about business, the film opened to an impressive collection of Rs 32.24 crore with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On days 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, the film minted Rs 10.74 crore, Rs 10.39 crore, Rs 4.19 crore, Rs 8.30 crore and Rs 4.83 crore respectively from the Telugu region. Well now, on day 7, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer is said to have raked in a collection between Rs 3-4 crore.

With the massive collection, Vakeel Saab has now emerged as the biggest hit of Pawan Kalyan's career. The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of the actor's Attarintiki Daredi directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Let us tell you that the 2013 film had collected Rs 75 crore share at the worldwide box office. On the other hand, the Venu Sriram-directorial has already entered Rs 100 crore club with its worldwide collection. Well, as the film creates a new record with its massive collection, fans are highly elated and are now trending #VakeelSaab on social media.

On a related note, Vakeel Saab features an ensemble cast including Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Shruti Haasan, Subbaraju and Vennela Kishore. Produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under the banners Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects respectively, the film has music scored by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame S Thaman.

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Day 6 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Pawan Kalyan Starrer Has Earned So Far

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Day 5 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Continues Its Strong Run!