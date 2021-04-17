Vakeel Saab Day 8 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Moves At A Slow Pace

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has successfully completed one week of its massive release. The courtroom drama which hit the screens on April 9, 2021, marks the actor's comeback in films after almost 3 years.

Well, the film has been receiving a great deal of attention from the audience for all obvious reasons. Pawan Kalyan is indeed the main focus of attention in the film. His portrayal of a lawyer who fights for women who face an unfortunate ordeal is highly impressive. For the unversed, the film revolves around sexual abuse against women and the stereotypical perspective of a section of society.

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan's 26th film is all set to enter the elite Rs 100 crore club with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Let us tell you that the film opened to a massive response at the box office. On day 1 Vakeel Saab collected an impressive Rs 32.24 crore followed by Rs 10.74 crore and Rs 10.39 crore respectively on days 2 and 3.

On day 8, the film's collection witnessed a decline as it only acquired an amount between Rs 1-2 crore from the Telugu region. Though the reason behind the decrease is not known, looks like the restrictions owing to the second wave of COVID-19 might have affected the inflow of audience to the theatres. Scroll down for Vakeel Saab's box office collection report

Vakeel Saab AP/ TG Day Wise Collection

Day 1- Rs 32.24 crore

Day 2- Rs 10.74 crore

Day 3- Rs 10.39 crore

Day 4- Rs 4.19 crore

Day 5- Rs 8.30 crore

Day 6- Rs 4.83 crore

Day 7- Rs 1.59 crore***

Total: Rs 72.27 crore (Rs 110.8 crore~ Gross)

Day 8: Rs 1-2 crore

Directed by Venu Sriram, the cast of the film includes Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj. Vakeel Saab is backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects respectively.

