Vakeel Saab Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has finally arrived in theatres today (April 9). Written and directed by Venu Sriram, the film has been getting rave response from the audience. The courtroom drama also starring Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles has now joined the list of films that have been leaked online. Vakeel Saab has leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites. Unfortunately, the leak might affect the film's collection at the box office.

Jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bay View Projects LLP, the Power Star's film revolves around sexual violence against women and the stereotypical mindset of a section of society. For the unversed, Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of the Hindi film Pink, that released in 2016 and starred Amitabh Bachchan along with Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Kulhari. Notably, a Tamil version of the same was released in 2019 titled Nerkonda Paarvai featuring Ajith Kumar, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang.

Well, Vakeel Saab which marks Power Star's comeback movie after 3 years was supposed to hit the theatres in 2020, however, the release was postponed owing to the sudden COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Also starring Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan, Mukesh Rishi, Dev Gill, Subbaraju, Vamsi Krishna and Anasuya Bharadwaj, the film has music composed by S Thaman, cinematography by PS Vinod and editing by Prawin Pudi.

