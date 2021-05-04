Vakeel Saab In Legal Trouble: Case Filed Against Makers Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer?

Tollywood's Power Star Pawan Kalyan is basking in the success of his recent venture Vakeel Saab. The film directed by Venu Sriram made it to the theatres on April 9 and turned into a blockbuster venture despite restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well now, the film has yet again made headlines, but for a wrong reason. As per the latest report, a case has been filed against the makers of the film at Hyderabad's Punjagutta Police Station for using a person's mobile number without his permission. Reportedly, the complainant Sudhakar has filed a case against the makers alleging that his mobile number was used in the film without his verbal or written permission.

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Worldwide Closing Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Fails To Reach The Break-Even Point!

In his complaint, he has mentioned that he was being harassed by countless phone calls following the sequence in the film that showed his cell number. Reports suggest that though the complainant tried to reach out to the makers through his lawyer, the team didn't respond to the same, which forced him to approach the police. In the latest development, the police have sent a legal notice to the makers. With several reports doing the rounds about the case, fans and followers of Pawan Kalyan are expecting the team to give clarity about the same.

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Twitter Review: Twitterati Feel Power Star Pawan Kalyan Is Back With A Bang

Talking about Vakeel Saab, the film also featuring Nivetha Thomas, Shruti Haasan, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla in key roles revolves around sexual violence against women and the importance of consent. Jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bay View Projects LLP respectively, Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of the Hindi film Pink, that released in 2016 and starred Amitabh Bachchan along with Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Kulhari.