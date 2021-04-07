Vakeel Saab Pre-Booking Gets Terrific Response: Pawan Kalyan’s Film To Get A Record-Breaking Opening?

Ever since the release announcement, Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has been making quite a buzz on social media. Be it for its teaser, trailer release or pre-release event, everything and anything about the film trends online.

Well now, the courtroom drama's pre-bookings have made headlines for obvious reasons. Reportedly, the film has been getting massive response for its pre-booking with almost all theatres going housefull instantly. Fans who are thrilled with the film coming to theatres have been sharing screenshots and pictures on social media after booking their tickets.

On the other hand, the latest buzz suggests that tickets for the film's first-day show were sold out in just 1 hour at the world's largest screen IMAX Melbourne (Australia). Well, we are not surprised as it is an undeniable fact that Power Star enjoys a huge fan following. Not just that, Vakeel Saab marks the actor's comeback in films after almost 3 years, which has also raised the curiosity of the audience.

With the film getting a massive pre-booking response, looks like the film might get a record-breaking opening. Let us tell you that only two Tollywood films- Uppena and Jathi Ratnalu have been able to make it big at the box office post the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown, and Vakeel Saab being the first superstar movie to release post the lockdown, chances are high that the film might be able to weave magic at the box office.

Directed by Venu Sriram, the film has an ensemble cast including Nivetha Thomas, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Naresh, Mukesh Rishi, Subbaraju, and Vamsi Krishna. The courtroom drama is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Pink that featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film is releasing on April 9.

