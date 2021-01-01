Vakeel Saab Teaser: Pawan Kalyan To Treat Fans With A Massive Sankranti Gift!

Vakeel Saab Teaser On Sankranti 2021

Unveiling a brand new poster from the film featuring the one and only Pawan and Shruti Haasan, the tweet read, "#VakeelSaab wishes you all a very #HappyNewYear2021 Get ready for #VakeelSaab teaser on Sankranti #NewYearWithVakeelSaab." Well, with the new poster and the tweet going viral on social media, innumerable fans and followers of Pawan Kalyan are highly elated and are gearing up to break all records on the big day.

Pawan Kalyan Wraps Up Shooting Of Vakeel Saab

On a related note, the makers of the film recently shared pictures from the sets to announce that the portions of the Power Star are wrapped up. The tweet read,"And it's a wrap for @PawanKalyan on #VakeelSaab sets. We all had a BLAST working with the Power Star. The POWER will unleash very soon."

Vakeel Saab: Cast And Crew

Talking about the cast and crew of Vakeel Saab, the film is the official remake of Bollywood courtroom drama Pink. Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the movie, while Nivetha Thomas will take up Taapsee Pannu's role. The film also stars Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in key roles. Directed by Venu Sriram, the highly awaited film is jointly backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The plot will revolve around sexual violence against women.