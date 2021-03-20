Vakeel Saab: Tollywood Superstars To Attend Pre-Release Event Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer?

With just three weeks remaining for the massive release, makers of Vakeel Saab are leaving no stone unturned to garner the attention of the audience with the film's promotional activities. Let us tell you that the team has already kick-started promotions. Well, what has now deviated the attention of Pawan Kalyan fans is a rumour about the pre-release event of the film.

As per the latest grapevine, the grand event will be held on April 3 at Yosufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the makers are spending Rs 1 crore for the pre-release event of the film.

Though the official guest list is not out, rumours are rife that Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan might attend the pre-release event of Vakeel Saab. It is said that the two superstars have been personally invited to the event by Pawan Kalyan and one of the producers of the film Dil Raju. With the speculations doing the rounds on social media, fans are highly excited and are all ready to welcome their idol Pawan Kalyan after a long 3 years.

For the unversed, the actor is making a comeback in the Tollywood industry through Vakeel Saab after almost a 3-year long hiatus. Interestingly, the courtroom drama is going to be the first big film (starring a superstar) to release post the COVID-19 pandemic. Pawan Kalyan-starrer will hit the cinemas on April 9.

Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Pink that featured Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role. Pawan Star will be reprising Big B's role in the Telugu version, which is directed by Venu Sriram. Also featuring Nivetha Thomas, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Naresh, Mukesh Rishi, Subbaraju, Vamsi Krishna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, the film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

