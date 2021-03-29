Vakeel Saab Trailer Out: Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Unapologetic Lawyer Avatar Will Leave You Impressed

It's out! The highly anticipated trailer of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is finally out. The 3-minute-9-second video has been unveiled by the makers of the film today (March 29) on the special occasion of Holi.

Dropping the trailer, the latest tweet of one of the makers of the film, Sri Venkateswara Creations read, "Ultimately Justice ⚖️ will win when you've the right person on your side."

In the awe-inspiring trailer, Power Star can be seen playing the role of an unapologetic lawyer who is on a mission to fight for justice for three women, who go through an unfortunate ordeal. As expected, Pawan Kalyan will be making a powerful comeback with the film that promises an enthralling visual treat. The plot, Power Star's carefree avatar, whistle-worthy dialogues and action sequences are indeed going to garner love from the audience.

Prakash Raj's role as a criminal defense lawyer along with the performances of actresses including Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla is also noteworthy.

The fans who have been eagerly waiting for the massive update for a long time now, are super thrilled with the massive trailer and are now expecting a never-seen-before extravaganza on the big screen when the film releases on April 9. Interestingly, the fans are also trending hashtags #VakeelSaab and #PawanKalyan on social media to celebrate the big day.

Well, directed by Venu Sriram, the film is an official Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Notably, Kalyan is reprising the role of Big B in Vakeel Saab. Let us tell you that earlier, one of the producers of the film Boney Kapoor had revealed that the original film's story has been tweaked to the taste of the Telugu audience. He had also mentioned that contrasting to the Hindi version, 2 action blocks were added in the Pawan Kalyan-starrer. The film also features an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Dev Gilli, Subbaraju and Vamsi Krishna.

It is worth mentioning that Vakeel Saab marks Pawan Kalyan's comeback in Tollywood after a hiatus of almost 3 years. The technical team of Vakeel Saab includes 'Butta Bomma' fame S Thaman, National Award-winning film Super Deluxe's (Tamil) cinematographer PS Vinod and Venky Mama editor Prawin Pudi. Made on a humongous budget of Rs 90 crore, Vakeel Saab's teaser was released on January 14 coinciding with Sankranti.

Also Read: Vakeel Saab: Tollywood Superstars To Attend Pre-Release Event Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer?

Also Read: Vakeel Saab: Producer Boney Kapoor Promises Two Action Blocks In Pawan Kalyan's Courtroom Drama