Vakeel Saab TRP Rating: Fans Predict Record-Breaking Rating For The Pawan Kalyan Starrer!

A couple of months after its massive release in theatres, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has yet again grabbed eyeballs for a big reason. Apparently, the film had its world television premiere on Sunday (July 18) at 6 pm on Zee Telugu. Though the official TRP rating of the film is yet to be revealed, fans and followers of Power Star are evidently thrilled as they share an unofficial rating of Vakeel Saab's WTP, that has now taken the internet by storm.

As per a page named 'TELUGU AHA', the Pawan Kalyan-starrer has topped the list with a record-breaking rating of 32.20, surpassing Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which now stands at number 2 with 29.4 TRP rating. Interestingly, films including Sarileru Neekevvaru, Baahuabli 2: The Conclusion and Srimanthudu have slipped down to third, fourth and fifth spots with ratings 23.04, 22.7 and 22.54 respectively.

The other contenders on the list are Duvvada Jagannadham, Baahubali: The Beginning, Fidaa, Geetha Govindam, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Mahanati, Rangasthalam and Uppena (in decreasing order). Well, as Pawan Kalyan fans celebrate the humongous success of the film's world television premiere before the official data's release, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come. With the unofficial data going viral on social media, fans are predicting a record-breaking rating for the film.

Check out the tweets here!

Notably, the TRP rating of the film and other shows will only be out on July 29.

Talking more about Vakeel Saab, directed by Venu Sriram, the cast of the film includes Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj. The courtroom drama is backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects respectively. Official Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, the film is based on the theme of sexual abuse and the importance of consent. Released in theatres on April 9, the film has music composed by S Thaman.