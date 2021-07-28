Vakeel Saab TRP Rating: Here’s The Expected Number For Pawan Kalyan Movie

A couple of months after its massive release in theatres, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has yet again grabbed eyeballs for a big reason. Apparently, the film had its world television premiere on Sunday (July 18) at 6 pm on Zee Telugu. Though the official TRP rating of the film is yet to be revealed, fans and followers of Power Star are evidently thrilled as they trend the film's hashtag on social media.

According to reports, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer has garnered a TRP rating between 16-18 with its WTP. As earlier rumours were rife that the film might make a record-breaking rating of 32.30, looks the latest reports have surprised many.

Currently, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stands at the top position with 29.4 TRP rating. Interestingly, films including Sarileru Neekevvaru, Baahuabli 2: The Conclusion and Srimanthudu are on the second, third and fourth spots with ratings 23.04, 22.7 and 22.54 respectively.

The other contenders on the list are Duvvada Jagannadham, Baahubali: The Beginning, Fidaa, Geetha Govindam, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Mahanati, Rangasthalam and Uppena (in decreasing order). Well, with the buzz about Vakeel Saab's TRP rating going viral, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Notably, the TRP rating of the film and other shows will only be out on July 29.

Talking more about Vakeel Saab, directed by Venu Sriram, the cast of the film includes Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj. The courtroom drama is backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects respectively. Official Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, the film is based on the theme of sexual abuse and the importance of consent. Released in theatres on April 9, the film has music composed by S Thaman.