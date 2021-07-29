Vakeel Saab TRP Rating: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Fails To Beat Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru

A couple of months after its massive release in theatres, Vakeel Saab has yet again grabbed eyeballs for a big reason. Apparently, the film had its world television premiere on Sunday (July 18) at 6 pm on Zee Telugu. Well, the TRP ratings are here and as per the data the Pawan Kalyan-starrer has failed to beat Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. Vakeel Saab has garnered a TRP rating of 19.12 with its world television premiere.

As earlier rumours were rife that the film might make a record-breaking rating of 32.30, looks the latest report has surprised many.

Currently, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stands at the top position with 29.4 TRP rating. Interestingly, films including Sarileru Neekevvaru, Baahuabli 2: The Conclusion and Srimanthudu are on the second, third and fourth spots with ratings 23.04, 22.7 and 22.54 respectively.

Other films on the list are Duvvada Jagannadham, Baahubali: The Beginning, Fidaa, Geetha Govindam, Janatha Garage and Mahanati (in decreasing order).

Here Are The Top 10 TRP Rating Movies According To BARC

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: 29.4***

Sarileru Neekevvaru: 23.4

Baahubali 2: 22.7

Srimanthudu: 22.54

DJ: 21.7

Baahubali: 21.54

Fidaa: 21.31

Geetha Govindam: 20.8

Janatha Garage: 20.69

Mahanati: 20.21

Talking more about Vakeel Saab, directed by Venu Sriram, the cast of the film includes Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj. The courtroom drama is backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects respectively. Official Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, the film is based on the theme of sexual abuse and the importance of consent. Released in theatres on April 9, the film has music composed by S Thaman.