Vakeel Saab World Television Premiere Date Is Out: Will The Pawan Kalyan Starrer Set New Records?

Vakeel Saab, the courtroom drama marked Pawan Kalyan's comeback to the Telugu film industry, after a gap of 3 years. The movie, which is directed by Venu Sriram, is the official remake of the acclaimed Bollywood movie Pink. As per the latest updates, the much-awaited Vakeel Saab world television premiere date is out.

It has been confirmed that the Pawan Kalyan starrer will have its world television premiere on Sunday (July 18, 2021) in Zee Telugu at 6 PM. Vakeel Saab is expected to set records with its world television premiere TRP, considering the massive popularity of the power star.

As reported earlier, Vakeel Saab had failed to reach the break-even point at the worldwide box office with its final collections. Despite having a huge pre-release hype, the courtroom drama ended up as an above-average grosser, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. So, the common audiences who missed the film in theatres, are now eagerly looking forward to the television premiere of the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

The wait is over

తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల టెలివిషన్ లలో అతిపెద్ద పండుగకు సమయం ఆసన్నమైంది 🔥

World Television Premiere of #VakeelSaab July 18th Sunday at 6 PM only on #ZeeTelugu



Ft. Power Star @PawanKalyan ⚡#VakeelSaabOnZeeTelugu #VakeelSaabWorldTelevisionPremiere ⚡ pic.twitter.com/aSL62DtUri — ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) July 10, 2021

In that case, Vakeel Saab has all the chances to break the pre-existing TRP records of the Telugu television industry, with its world premiere. The Venu Sriram directorial had garnered the attention of Telugu cinema audiences across the globe after the movie had its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Vakeel Saab, which features Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, discusses the increasing sexual crimes and the importance of consent. The power star reprised the character which was originally played Amitabh Bachchan in the movie. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan, and others played other pivotal roles. Vakeel Saab is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.