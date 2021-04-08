Vakeel Saab Worldwide Theatre Count: Pawan Kalyan’s Courtroom Drama To Hit 2000+ Screens!

Gear up folks as one of the highly anticipated films Vakeel Saab is all set to release tomorrow (April 9). Zillions of fans and followers of Power Star Pawan Kalyan are leaving no stone unturned to grab the first day tickets and witness the never-seen-before extravaganza on the big screens, before social media users spoil it for them.

Let us tell you that Vakeel Saab is releasing in 2000+ screens worldwide. The courtroom drama will reportedly hit 1000+ theatres of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Out of this, a major number of screening is registered in Andhra (600+) alone. Vakeel Saab will release in 300+ theatres of Karnataka and Rest of India.

Vakeel Saab Theatre Count

Nizam- 354+

Ceeded- 220+

Andhra- 600+

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana- 1174+

KA+ROI- 300+

Overseas- 700 Total

Worldwide- 2174+

Talking about the overall theatre count of Tollywood films released so far, Vakeel Saab stands in 9th position on the list. Baahubali 2 tops the list with movie screened in 8500-9000 screens. The second and third place in the list has been taken by Prabhas' Saaho and Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy respectively. Check out the list here.

Top 10 Movies Theatre Count

Baahubali 2- 8500 to 9000

Saaho- 7978

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy- 4632

Baahubali- 4000

Agnyaathavaasi- 2800

Spyder- 2400

Bharat Ane Nenu- 2400

Aravindha Sametha- 2300

Vakeel Saab- 2174

Katamarayudu- 2000

Well, with many speculating the reason behind the decrease in Vakeel Saab's theatre count, looks like the second wave of COVID-19 might have resulted in lesser screenings. Notably, the film marks Pawan Kalyan's comeback in the industry after 3 years of long hiatus.

Directed by Venu Sriram and backed by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Naresh, Nivetha Thomas, Dev Gill, Subbaraju and Vamsi Krishna. Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Pink, which was also remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai.

