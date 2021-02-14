Valentine's Day 2021: Mahesh Babu & Allu Arjun Receive Gifts From Their Loved Ones!

Valentine's Day 2021 has turned extremely special for the Telugu superstars Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun. Both the stars took to their respective social media pages to share the precious gifts they received from the loves of their lives.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni surprised him and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, with a hand-written note, thus proving that this special occasion is not only for the couples. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor, who is overwhelmed with his little daughter's loving gesture, shared a picture of her letter on his Instagram page and thanked her. He also wished his fans and well-wishers a happy Valentine's Day.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, got a lovely gift from his dear wife Allu Sneha Reddy, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The actor shared the picture of his dear wife's thoughtful gift on his Instagram story and wrote: "Thank You Sooo Much Cutie "

Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for his highly anticipated upcoming project Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Dubai. The actor's wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids Gautham Krishna and Sitara have accompanied him to Dubai. As per the reports, the family is having their little vacation in the city, while Mahesh Babu is busy with the shooting of the Parasuram Petla project. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will feature the National award-winner Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The movie is slated for a Sankranti 2022 release.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, has recently wrapped up the first two schedules of Pushpa. The actor is currently enjoying some family time with his wife Shena Reddy and their kids, Ayaan and Arha. The actor is expected to join the next schedule of Pushpa after a couple of weeks. The Sukumar directorial, which features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, is slated to hit the theatres on August 31, 2021.

