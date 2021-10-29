Varudu Kaavalenu Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read Before Watching Naga Shaurya-Ritu Varma’s Film!

Naga Shaurya's highly anticipated film Varudu Kaavalenu has finally hit the marquee today (October 29). Though the film was initially slated to release on October 15, the makers postponed it owing to reasons unknown. Well now that the film has finally released, Shaurya fans are super elated and are even expressing their excitement through social media.

Interestingly, the film has also been getting a tremendous response from the audience. The breezy love story, well-crafted storyline, impressive performances of the actors, background music, songs and appealing visuals have worked in favour of the film. Twitteratis have already labelled the romantic entertainer as a must-watch film.

Interestingly, Varudu Kaavalenu is having a tough contest with Akash Puri-Ketika Sharma's Romantic which has also been released today. Recently, Akash's debut venture made headlines after celebrities from the Tollywood industry including Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli and Anand Deverakonda expressed their support to the film. On the flipside, Varudu Kaavalenu's pre-release event was graced by Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

On a related note, the film marks the leading man's first release post the pandemic. He was previously seen in Ramana Teja's Aswathama that released in January 2020.

Speaking of Varudu Kaavalenu, the film helmed by debutante Lakshmi Sowjanya has an ensemble cast including Murali Sharma, Nadhiya, Jayaprakash, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Kireeti Damaraju, Himaja and Harsha Vardhan. Backed by Suryadevara Nag Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the romantic comedy-drama has music composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar and S Thaman ('Digu Digu Digu'). The cinematography department is handled by Patchipulusu Vamsi and Vishnu Sarma, while editing has been taken care of by National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli.

Planning to watch Varudu Kaavalenu this week? Check out these 10 tweets to know how the film is performing in theatres!