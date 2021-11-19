Venkatesh Daggubati Shares His Experience Working With Director Jeethu Joseph For Drushyam 2!

Amazon Prime recently launched the trailer for its upcoming Telugu crime-thriller Drushyam 2 starring the super talented Venkatesh Daggubati reprising his role from the Telugu hit Drushyam. The film's trailer was very well received by the fans as they were intrigued with the glimpse of their iconic star in every scene. The actor reflects a highly intensifying character, and now, Venkatesh has opened up on his on-set experience while playing the role of Ram Babu.

Venkatesh Daggubati was all praises for the director Jeethu Joseph for such a strong scripted movie that made him land the role so easily, said, "Jeethu's Drushyam 2 has such a strong script that nobody will expect in recent times. After Drushyam 1, people were waiting for it. We are so lucky that Drishyam 2 ran so well that we got on-boarded immediately. The movie is such a superhit already, with amazing team members like Jeethu, Mohanlal and Meena, topped with extraordinary performances. So our whole team took it up as a challenge. The film has been shaped up really really very well."

Adding further about his character, Venkatesh shared, "The characterization of Ram Babu as a father who wants to protect his family, is quite strong. He'll go all out to do that. So, I think I thoroughly enjoyed working in the film, and with the guidance of Jeethu, I was able to give my best at it. I'm sure the audience will love it as much as they loved Drushyam 1."

With Venkatesh playing such a hard-hitting role in Drushyam 2, the audiences are surely going to have some edge-of-seat entertainment. The trailer itself received much love and adulation from fans and critics across the globe, promising to bring an emotional-yet-exhilarating journey on-screen, with all the twists and turns in the plot that keep the suspense alive till the end.

Jeethu Joseph's directorial, Drushyam 2, starring Venkatesh, Meena, Tanikella Bharani, Nadhiya, Naresh, Sampath Raj, Kruthika, Jayakumar and Esther Anil, is set to premiere on November 25 on Amazon Prime Video.