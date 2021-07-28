Venkatesh’s Makeup Man Opens Up About Arjun Daggubati’s Debut!

Superstar Venkatesh Daggubati has been making headlines ever since Narappa's release. The film directed by Srikanth Addala was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 20. The rural drama was well-received by the audiences, who couldn't stop praising the intense performance of the stalwart. Well, amid all the hustle-bustle, what has garnered the attention of his fans is a report doing the rounds on social media about his son Arjun Daggubati's acting debut.

Apparently, Venkatesh's makeup man Raghava who maintains a cordial relationship with the actor opened up about Arjun's debut during a recent media interaction. Stating that he doesn't think the star kid would make his debut anytime soon as he is currently focusing on his studies, Raghava said, "Venkatesh's son is an extraordinary child. I have always seen him engrossed in books. It is a norm for actors to bring their child to make some special debut or some acting stint, but such a thing never happened with Venkatesh's son. If the boy had interest, he would have made his debut by now. So I am in a dilemma myself about his acting debut." (as quoted by Mirchi9)

Narappa: Venkatesh Daggubati Starrer Gets Favourable Response From Audience!

Narappa Review: This Venkatesh-Priyamani Starrer Is Commendable, Gripping And High On Emotion!

Well now, as Raghava's big revelation becomes the talk of the town, fans are expecting Venkatesh to throw light on his son's highly awaited debut.

With respect to work, the actor will next be seen in Jeethu Joseph's family thriller Drushyam 2 co-starring Meena Sagar, Kruthika and Esther Anil. The film is the official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal, Meena, Esther and Ansiba Hassan. Venkatesh is also a part of F3: Fun and Frustration helmed by Anil Ravipudi, a sequel to his 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration. The comedy-drama backed by Dil Raju also stars Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada.