Venky Mama To Premiere On Zee Cinema On April 4; Naga Chaitanya Says ‘The Film Defines Family Bonds And Love’

Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, Payal Rajput and Raashi Khanna-starrer Venky Mama is all set to premiere on Zee Cinema in Hindi. Directed by KS Ravindra, the film was one of the highest grossing films of 2019. Now, after two years, Venky Mama is all set to impress the pan-India audience through small-screen.

The lead actor Naga Chaitanya is quite excited about the premiere of Venky Mama on Zee Cinema, as it was his first movie with uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. He recently shared his statement with the media, in which the Love Story actor said, "The film defines family bonds and love, it took me back to all the support and encouragement I've received from my family over the years. Venky Mama captures elements of family, gratitude, support and love. The film was even more special for me as I was sharing screen space with my uncle Venkatesh Daggubati for the first time. The bond that we share reflects in the movie. It was a memorable experience to work on this film."

"If you are looking for an entertaining weekend with your friends or family then tune in to Zee Cinema on 4th April to join us on our exciting journey filled with emotions, action, and entertainment," Chaitanya added.

Talking about Venky Mama, the film was produced by D Suresh Babu and TG Vishwa Prasad under Suresh Productions and People's Media Factory banners respectively. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Nassar, Rao Ramesh and others in supporting roles and has music composed by S Thaman. It was released on December 13, 2019, and had received mixed reviews from the critics.

