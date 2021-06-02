Vijay Deverakonda’s Prediction Comes True, Becomes Hyderabad Times’ Most Desirable Man Yet Again!

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda's predictions came true as he has scored a scintillating hat-trick by becoming Hyderabad Times' Most Desirable Man for the third time consecutively. The star who is currently super busy with his upcoming big project Liger, which also marks his Bollywood debut, expressed joy on learning about his big feat.

Also, calling it a strange thing to receive the tag of being most desirable in times of social distancing, the star said, "It's fun to be able to flaunt that I'm Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man. However, being desirable in times of social distancing is strange-it's become more about staying alive rather than staying desirable. I contemplated whether it is the right time to talk about desirability given the COVID situation in India right now. But I feel that things are so gloomy and miserable right now, let's give people something to smile about. The title gives people who love and admire me something to celebrate about. They feel happy to see someone they love be recognised for something."

Knowing about the fact that he actually predicted his big win last year during his conversation with Times of India, Vijay expressed that saying such things makes him more responsible about living up to it. Citing examples of the same and expressing surprise over his forecast, the Rowdy Star added, "Did I really say that? What a cocky fellow I am! Now this year I've just gone ahead and said that I'll do it a bunch more times so I have to live up to that now. I say these things so that it makes me more responsible about living up to it. For example, If I want to lose weight and stay fit, if I'm thinking about it, I can always skip it. But if I tell 10 friends that I'm working out to lose weight and one month later if I'm still the same, they'll question me. If I say these things about loud, I have no option but to do it."

Interestingly, though Vijay Deverakonda was asked about his relationship status, the stylish actor was seen brushing the question away, by saying that nobody wants to know about it. Let us tell you that the actor has topped Hyderabad Times' Most Desirable Man list by beating 29 other handsome hunks of the town.

Here's the list!

2. Ram Pothineni

3. Jr NTR

4. Ram Charan

5. Naga Shaurya

6. Naga Chaitanya

7. Mustafa Dawood

8. Salman Zaidi

9. Sundeep Kishan

10. Navdeep

11. Rana Daggubati

12. Siddhu Jonnalagadda

13. Mohammed Siraj

14. Akhil Sarthak

15. Sudheer Babu

16. Allu Arjun

17. Varun Tej

18. Baseer Ali

19. Karthikeya Gummakonda

20. Akhil Akkineni

21. Anand Deverakonda

22. Adivi Sesh

23. Shravan Reddy

24. Vishwak Sen

25. Nithiin

26. Nani

27. Aadi Pinisetty

28. Kidambi Srikanth

29. Pranav Chaganty

30. Tharun Bhascker