Vijay Gives His Nod To A Telugu Project, Film To Be Helmed By Vamshi Paidipally

South sensation Vijay is basking in the success of his film Master that was released in January earlier this year. The film went on to create a rage on the box office. Now there seems to be another good news for the megastar's die-hard fans as he has now given his nod to a Telugu movie. The film will be helmed by director Vamshi Paidipally.

According to a news report in Telugu360, Vamshi was keen to collaborate with the actor on a project for quite some time. The director met the Sarkar actor in Chennai and narrated the script of the film. It seems that the filmmaker managed to impress the superstar with his narration and now the latter has given a green signal for the same.

The news report further stated that Vamshi has now started working extensively on the film and the shooting for the same will start once the actor wraps up all his other commitments. The film will be bankrolled by producer Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The actor will also be collaborating with his Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj again for a movie that will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Apart from this, the Mersal actor has also signed filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar's next for which he had also started shooting. The actor will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in the same and the film will be produced by Sun Pictures. It seems that the actor has got his plate full with his upcoming line of interesting projects.

Talking about Vijay's film with Nelson Dilipkumar, the actor had reportedly shot for a dance number with his co-star Pooja Hegde for the same in Georgia last month. It is said that the music composer of the song Anirudh Ravichander had also delivered a rough track for this purpose. The team of the film were also supposed to shoot in locations including Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for the next schedule but it seems like the COVID-19 second wave might have led them to make some drastic changes to their filming schedule. The film will mark the first collaboration of the actor with Nelson.