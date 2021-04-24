Vishnu Manchu’s Shocking BTS Video From The Sets Of Achari America Yatra Takes The Internet By Storm

Actor Vishnu Manchu who was previously seen in the 2021 crime thriller Mosagallu, has now become the latest talk of the town. Apparently, the actor took to his Instagram handle recently to share a shocking behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his 2018 film Achari America Yatra. In the video, the actor can be seen riding a bike with actress Pragya Jaiswal sitting behind him.

As per the script's demand, the extras were required to chase the duo on their respective bikes. However, during the stunt one of the bikes skids off and collides into Vishnu's vehicle, which instantly makes the duo fall on the ground. Along with the sequence, the actor also shared glimpses of the injury that occurred after the accident.

Revealing that he had warned the stunt choreographer and the director of the film G Nageswara Reddy about the accident, the actor wrote on his Instagram handle, "I remember this quite vividly. I warned the stunt choreographer and the director that this might happen. They didn't listen. I should not have agreed. I am still angry with myself that I put @jaiswalpragya at risk too. Luckily she was ok. I didn't break my bloody head only because of years of martial arts and gymnastics training. I used to hate training 'tumble' as we call it in stunts; but it's what saved me."

The star further revealed that his wife Viranica was pregnant with their third child Avram Manchu when the accident happened in Malaysia. He added, "@viranica was pregnant with @avrammanchu. I gave her such a scare. 😊 Still keep apologizing to her about this. This incident made me realize that Blood makes you related, loyalty makes you family."

Well now, as the shocking video goes viral on social media, several netizens have requested the actor to not try such stunts in the future, as life matters most than anything else. Backed by Krithi Chowdury and Kittu, Achari America Yatra also starred veteran actor Brahmanandam in a key role.

On a related note, Vishnu Manchu will next be seen in Srinu Vytla's D and D: Double Dose and G Karthik Reddy's Saradaa.