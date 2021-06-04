Vishwak Sen To Romance Four Divas In October 31 Ladies Night?

Vishwak Sen is one of the rising stars in the Telugu Film Industry. The actor impressed everyone with his terrific acting skills and charming looks in the films like Falaknuma Das, HIT: The First Case and so on. Amidst all, Vishwak is currently working on a bilingual film (Telugu and Tamil), which is being helmed by director AL Vijay. The film is reportedly titled as October 31 Ladies Night.

Fans are damn excited to know more updates about the thriller. A report published in a leading portal suggests that Vishwak Sen will be romancing four actresses in October 31 Ladies Night. The report further states that the makers have roped in divas such as Megha Akash, Nivetha Pethuraj, Manjima Mohan and Reba John as the leading ladies. Apart from them, a top actress is expected to play an important role in the film, which is being bankrolled by Rajasekhara Reddy. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Earlier, during a media interaction, Rajasekhara Reddy shared information about the film's story. He said, "A lady invites her friends to the Halloween party where she wants to play a prank but it backfires." Looks like the film is going to be an interesting one for Vishwak fans.

Talking about his upcoming movies, Vishwak Sen will next be seen in Paagal opposite Simran Choudhary and Nivetha Pethuraj. For the unversed, he is playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of Tamil film Oh My Kadavule.