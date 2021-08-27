Vivaha Bhojanambu Twitter Review: Did Sathya Starrer Impress The Movie Buffs?

Ram Abbaraju directs the film Vivaha Bhojanambu under the production companies Anandi Art Creations, Soldiers Factory and Venkatadri Express. S Manikandan has done beautiful cinematography with the editing of Chota K Prasad. Vivaha Bhojanambu has started streaming on the popular OTT platform SonyLIV from today (August 27). Reportedly, the comedy entertainer is the first Telugu film to have a direct-to-OTT release on this platform.

The film marks the debut of comedy actor Satya as a hero. The film's story written by Bhanu Bhogavarapu follows a pinchpenny who gets the shock of his life when a nationwide lockdown is announced. Well, the film has managed to capture the attention of the audiences, especially with its crisp storyline, engaging narration and impeccable performances of the actors. Vivaha Bhojanambu has been garnering rave reviews from both critics and fans. Movie buffs have also given a thumbs up to the film on social media.

RRR Shoot Update: It's A Wrap For Jr NTR-Ram Charan Starrer

Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh & Other Tollywood Celebs Summoned By Enforcement Directorate: Reports

The film has Sundeep Kishan doing a cameo. Interestingly, his another film Kasada Thapara (Tamil) has also been released today on SonyLIV. Additionally, Sundeep is backing Vivaha Bhojanambu jointly with KS Sinish. The comedy-drama is his third production venture after Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene (2019) and A1 Express (2021).

The film's teaser and trailer were released on December 18, 2020, and August 4, 2021, respectively.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Dayanand Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, Srikanth Iyengar, Aarjavee Raj, Sudharshan, Kalpalatha, Sivannarayana, Kireeti, Madhumani and Nithya Sree, the film has songs scored by Anirudh Vijay and dialogues written by Nandu RK. So far, Vivaha Bhojanambu's three songs including 'ABCD', 'Devi Kalyana Vaibogame' and 'What A Man' have been released.

Planning to watch Vivaha Bhojanambu this weekend? Here's the film's Twitter review.

#VivahaBhojanambu... Satya one man show... Bagundhi

Sandeep kishan track and couple of songs unwanted... Rest is good👍 — AHAM (@fdfsmovie) August 27, 2021

@sundeepkishan just watched vivaha bhojanambu amazing movie

Super humorous movie#satya super acting bro 👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👏👏👏 — Raju Maineni (@RJanasenani) August 27, 2021

#VivahaBhojanambu -2.75/5 A Comedy Drama. Plus Points-Satya’s Comedy Timing, Dialogues, & Fun Family Characters. Negative Points- Repetitive Scenes, Lack Of Depth In Emotions, & Underutilized Female Lead! Final Verdict-Only For The Comedy! — Review Star (@ReviewStar1) August 27, 2021

#VivahaBhojanambu is thoroughly entertaining and Engaging 😂😂 #Satya stole the show and every actor played their parts to perfection ❤️❤️ congratulations @sundeepkishan for producing this wonderful film & @RamAbbaraju has a bright future 👏👏👏#VivahaBhojanambuOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/Vznd1jKjU5 — Kona Venkat (@konavenkat99) August 27, 2021

Review: #VivahaBhojanambu

A Very Good Fun Ride. Some scenes are hilarious. Overall Very Good movie to watch.@sundeepkishan — MovieBuzz 🎬 (@MoviesBuzz9) August 27, 2021