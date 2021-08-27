    For Quick Alerts
      Vivaha Bhojanambu Twitter Review: Did Sathya Starrer Impress The Movie Buffs?

      By
      |

      Ram Abbaraju directs the film Vivaha Bhojanambu under the production companies Anandi Art Creations, Soldiers Factory and Venkatadri Express. S Manikandan has done beautiful cinematography with the editing of Chota K Prasad. Vivaha Bhojanambu has started streaming on the popular OTT platform SonyLIV from today (August 27). Reportedly, the comedy entertainer is the first Telugu film to have a direct-to-OTT release on this platform.

      Vivaha Bhojanambu

      The film marks the debut of comedy actor Satya as a hero. The film's story written by Bhanu Bhogavarapu follows a pinchpenny who gets the shock of his life when a nationwide lockdown is announced. Well, the film has managed to capture the attention of the audiences, especially with its crisp storyline, engaging narration and impeccable performances of the actors. Vivaha Bhojanambu has been garnering rave reviews from both critics and fans. Movie buffs have also given a thumbs up to the film on social media.

      The film has Sundeep Kishan doing a cameo. Interestingly, his another film Kasada Thapara (Tamil) has also been released today on SonyLIV. Additionally, Sundeep is backing Vivaha Bhojanambu jointly with KS Sinish. The comedy-drama is his third production venture after Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene (2019) and A1 Express (2021).

      The film's teaser and trailer were released on December 18, 2020, and August 4, 2021, respectively.

      Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Dayanand Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, Srikanth Iyengar, Aarjavee Raj, Sudharshan, Kalpalatha, Sivannarayana, Kireeti, Madhumani and Nithya Sree, the film has songs scored by Anirudh Vijay and dialogues written by Nandu RK. So far, Vivaha Bhojanambu's three songs including 'ABCD', 'Devi Kalyana Vaibogame' and 'What A Man' have been released.

      Planning to watch Vivaha Bhojanambu this weekend? Here's the film's Twitter review.

