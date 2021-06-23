When Prabhas Said ‘NO’ To Brand Endorsements Worth Rs 150 Crore Due To THIS Reason!

Rebel Star Prabhas has been super busy with his upcoming projects. Post a short hiatus owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the actor will now join his Salaar team to resume shooting. Well, amid reports about his return to the sets of the actioner, what has grabbed major attention is a massive rumour about his brand endorsements.

As per reports, the actor has rejected brand endorsement offers worth Rs 150 crore in the past year. Though there is no official confirmation, reports suggest that the actor is very particular about brands and only collaborates with the worthy ones as he is conscious about its influence on his fans.

Pooja Hegde Shares A Fun Collage Of Her Poses Made By Fans, Wishes Happy Yoga Day!

Rashmika Mandanna Pens A Heartfelt Note Wishing Her Parents On Their Wedding Anniversary

Quoting an industry source, News18's latest report read, "Prabhas is a household name and his popularity cuts across the length and breadth of not just the country but even overseas. So the value that he is capable of bringing to a brand is humongous. And he has declined brand endorsement offers worth over Rs 150 crore in just the past one year."

Further stating that the Rebel Star is concerned over the brands' influence on his fans, the source said, "The reason he has rejected all these brand endorsements is not because he is not open to endorsing. He has endorsed brands in the past and will continue to do so, but he is selective and particular about who he chooses to associate with. He understands the position he is at and therefore prefers using it wisely. All this makes it difficult to get him on board and also makes him exclusive."

Well now, with the buzz going viral on social media, Prabhas fans have got another reason to celebrate their beloved actor.

On the work front, Rebel Star will next be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, Om Raut's Adipurush, Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Nag Ashwin's #Prabhas21.