Wild Dog Day 1 Box Office Collection: Nagarjuna Starrer Gets An Impressive Opening

Countless fans and followers of Tollywood King Nagarjuna Akkineni can't keep calm as his recent release Wild Dog garners positive reviews from the audience. Directed by Ahishor Solomon, the action drama was released yesterday (April 2).

Despite a tough competition with other films including Karthi's Sulthan (Tamil) and Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa (Kannada), the film has been able to pull the audience to the theatres, thanks to the promotional activities, trailer and teaser released by the team, which intrigued many.

As per initial estimates, the film has acquired a massive collection between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore (net) on day 1 of its theatrical run. With positive word of mouth coming in, looks like the reviews might help the film fuel its box office collection in the upcoming days.

Based on real-life events, Wild Dog revolves around the August 2007 Hyderabad bombings and the investigation by National Investigation Agency. Notably, Nagarjuna plays the role of an NIA agent in the film alongside Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Atul Kulkarni, Ali Reza, Appaji Ambarisha Darbha and Avijit Dutt. Bankrolled by S Niranjan Reddy and K Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment, the film has songs and BGM scored by 'Butta Bomma' fame S Thaman. Shaniel Deo is the director of photography while Naveen Nooli will handle the editing of the film.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Akkineni has a slew of projects in his kitty including the Bollywood film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and a yet-to-be-titled project with Guntur Talkies director Praveen Sattaru.

