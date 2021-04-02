Wild Dog Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dia Mirza has now become the latest topic of discussion on social media. The action-drama which theatrically released today (April 2) has been getting a tremendous response from the audience.

Leading man Nagarjuna, who is playing an NIA agent in the film has done complete justice to his role, which he has played with sheer perfection. Well, the film written and directed by Ahishor Solomon has now leaked online. Wild Dog has been leaked on Movierulz, Telegram and other piracy based websites.

Also starring Saiyami Kher, Atul Kulkarni, Ali Reza, Appaji Ambarisha Darbha and Avijit Dutt, Wild Dog is backed by S Niranjan Reddy and K Anvesh Reddy under the production banner Matinee Entertainment. Announced in December 2019, the film revolves around the August 2007 Hyderabad bombings and the subsequent investigation by NIA (National Investigation Agency).

Interestingly, the film was shot at various breathtaking locations including Thailand, Hyderabad, Goa, Leh, Manali and Jammu. The visuals captured by Shaniel Deo through his lens deserve huge applause. With BGM and music scored by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame S Thaman, the film has renowned editor Naveen Nooli taking charge at the editing table. Well, with positive reviews coming in, looks like Wild Dog will be targeting a few records made by hit films this year including Jathi Ratnalu, Uppena and Rang De.

On a related note, Nagarjuna Akkineni is awaiting the release of his Bollywood film Brahmastra also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The senior actor also has a yet-to-be-titled project with Guntur Talkies director Praveen Sattaru.

