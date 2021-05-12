Yash's KGF Chapter 2 To Clash With Allu Arjun’s Pushpa In Theatres?

Fans and followers of south stars are eagerly waiting for the release of their films. However, the second wave of COVID-19 has led to the postponement of several big films including Acharya, Khiladi, Love Story, Tuck Jagadish, Virata Parvam, etc. On the other hand, a few films that were supposed to release in the forthcoming months are said to have been postponed by the respective makers owing to the current spike in COVID-19 cases and restrictions imposed to curb the same.

If latest reports are to be believed, along with other films, release of Yash's Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR have also been postponed and the team will soon be announcing it through their social media handles. For the unversed, the current release dates of the aforementioned films are July 16, August 13 and October 13 respectively.

According to the latest grapevine, makers of KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa are now eyeing for a release in October 2021, whereas RRR might hit the screens on the occasion of Sankranti in January 2022. If so, Yash and Allu Arjun's highly awaited films will have a face-off in theatres. Reportedly, KGF 2 has done an immense pre-release business in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and therefore, one cannot rule out the chances of the film's success in the Telugu region. Well, with the films' release dates making quite a buzz on social media, fans and followers of the actors are expecting an official announcement really soon.

Reportedly, Pushpa team has decided to push the date further as the film marks Allu Arjun's first pan-India project releasing in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. On the other hand, team of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR have planned to postpone the release considering the humongous budget of both the films. Keeping in mind the same, the films have very few chances of opting for direct-to-OTT release as well.

On a related note, KGF: Chapter 2 is helmed by Prashanth Neel, while Pushpa and RRR is directed by Sukumar and SS Rajamouli respectively.