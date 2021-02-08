Zombie Reddy Day 3 Box Office Collection: Prasanth Varma’s Film Continues Its Impressive Run!

Director Prasanth Varma's action-horror film Zombie Reddy was recently (February 5, 2021) released in theatres. The film garnered huge attention of the audience for it unconventional theme and inclusion of actor Teja Sajja as the leading man. Notably, the film marks Teja's debut as a lead actor. Interestingly, Zombie Reddy, which revolves around COVID-19 pandemic is touted to be Tollywood's first zombie film.

Taking a look at the box office collection of the film, the Prasanth Varma directorial has collected a total of Rs 2.85 crore (gross) with its 3rd day theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Zombie Reddy has acquired the biggest collection from Nizam, which is Rs 56 lakh. On the other hand, with its 3 days successful run, the film collected a total of Rs 6 crore (gross) from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The total worldwide collection of the film sums up to Rs 6.72 crore.

With its pre-release business, Zombie Reddy collected around Rs 4 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

3rd day AP TG Collections of Zombie Reddy

Nizam: Rs 56 lakh

Ceeded: Rs 29 lakh

UA: Rs 17 lakh

East: Rs 10 lakh

West: Rs 9 lakh

Guntur: Rs 16 lakh

Krishna: Rs 14.4 lakh

Nellore: Rs 9 lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 1.60 crore (Rs 2.85 crore Gross~)

3 Days Total Worldwide Box Office Collection Report

Nizam: Rs 1.14 crore

Ceeded: Rs 65 lakh

UA: Rs 38 lakh

East: Rs 28 lakh

West: Rs 24 lakh

Guntur: Rs 33 lakh

Krishna: Rs 31 lakh

Nellore: Rs 20 lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 3.53 crore (Rs6 crore Gross)

KA+ROI: Rs 14 lakh

Overseas: Rs 18 lakh

Total Worldwide: Rs 3.85 crore (Rs 6.72 crore Gross)

Backed by Raj Shekar Varma under his production banner Apple Tree Studios, the film features an ensemble cast including Anandhi, Harsha Vardhan, Daksha Nagarkar, Raghu Babu, Hari Teja, Getup Srinu, Prudhvi Raj, Raghu Karumanchi, Kireeti Damaraju and Annapoorna. Zombie Reddy has music composed by Mark K Robin and camera cranked by Anith.

Also Read: Zombie Reddy Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Think About The Prasanth Varma Film

Also Read: Zombie Reddy Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download