Zombie Reddy Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Prasanth Varma's Zombie Reddy has now joined the lists of films that have been leaked online. The Teja Sajja-starrer, which is touted to be Tollywood's first zombie film, has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites. Notably, Zombie Reddy released today (February 5, 2021).

With story penned by the director himself, the film has dialogues written by Tajuddin Syed. Backed by Raj Sekhar Varma under his production company Apple Trees Studios, the film has been garnering positive responses from the audience. Looks like the cine-goers have been loving the quirky theme and the acting chops of the actors, especially Teja Sajja. Interestingly, Zombie Reddy marks Teja's first film as the lead actor. For the unversed, the actor made his debut in Tollywood as a child artist at the age of two in Megastar Chiranjeevi's Choodalani Vundi (1998).

Coming back to Zombie Reddy, Anandhi, Harsha Vardhan, Daksha Nagarkar, Raghu Babu, Hari Teja, Getup Srinu, Prudhvi Raj, Raghu Karumanchi, Kireeti Damaraju and Annapoorna star as the supporting cast of the film. Set in the backdrop of Kurnool (a city in Andhra Pradesh), the action-horror film is partially based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a related note, the pre-release event of Zombie Reddy was held in Hyderabad on February 3, 2021. The grand ceremony was graced by Mega Prince Varun Tej Konidela, who also conveyed Chiranjeevi's wishes to Teja Sajja and the team.

