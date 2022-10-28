13 Million & Counting; Mahesh Babu Reigns As The Most Followed South Indian Actor On Twitter!

Superstar Mahesh Babu's stardom is unbeatable on the microblogging site Twitter as he continues to be the most followed South Indian actor. The handsome actor, who is currently spending quality time with family in London, has been trending on Twitter for crossing 13 million followers. The actor surpassed the likes of Dhanush, Allu Arjun and Yash in terms of followers without even having one pan-Indian film to his credit. None of Mahesh Babu's films have been directly dubbed and released in other languages except AR Murugadoss' Spyder, which was shot as a bilingual.

As on October 28, Mahesh Babu's Twitter handle @urstrulymahesh crossed the follower count of a whopping 13 million, which is a feat that only Mahesh Babu could accomplish, even by being a private family person.

For a very long time, Mahesh Babu has been the most followed South Indian Actor on the portal while stars such as Dhanush and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are the only ones close to him. While Dhanush has 11.1 million followers, Samantha is followed by 10.1 million users.

Next comes the newest National Award winner Suriya (8.3 million followers), then Shruti Haasan (7.9 million), Sivakarthikeyan (7.5 million), Kamal Haasan (7.5 million) and Allu Arjun (7.2 million). Mahesh Babu has over 15 million followers on Facebook and over 9 million followers on Instagram as well.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu's next film is with Trivikram Srinivas tentatively titled SSMB 28, which is currently on the sets. Following his mother's demise, the actor went on a two-week long trip to Spain alone and was joined by his family in London recently. The actor is expected to join the sets of SSMB 28 after returning. Also, Mahesh Babu signed a movie with SS Rajamouli as SSMB 29, Rajamouli's next, an adventure drama inspired by real-life events. He was last seen in Parasuram Petla's directorial Sarkaru Vaari Pata which remained an average venture at the box office.