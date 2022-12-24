18 Pages Director Palnati Surya Pratap Signs A Film For A Huge Production House, Mythri Movie Makers?

Palnati Surya Pratap Photo Credit: Internet

Director Sukumar Bandreddi, who is always game for encouraging his assistant directors to try filmmaking has given rise to many talented directors in the Telugu film industry. One of them is Palnati Surya Pratap, who helmed 18 Pages with actor Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran. The movie hit the screens on December 23 and received positive reviews from fans and film critics.

The movie charts the journey of Siddhu, who is an app developer. After he breaks up with a girl, he gets into depression and fights it with alcohol. In the process, he stumbles upon a diary belonging to a village belle named Nandini. Nandini is an old-school soul who loves letters, and journaling and stays away from technology and mobile phones. Siddhu gets attracted to her after reading a few pages from the diary and begins to love her.

Meanwhile, he finds out that Nandini and her friend died in a car accident. Nandini tries to deliver a sealed cover to a person named Venkataratnam and she is then targeted. The movie received applause for performances, narration, and screenplay. The film's story is by Sukumar, who produces such films under Sukumar Writings banner. This movie was co-produced by Bunny Vas under the GA 2 Production banner.

Surya Pratap, who is a close associate of Sukumar, is now said to have bagged an opportunity to work for Mythri Movie Makers. The production house is one of the biggest Tollywood production houses and is coming up with Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya for Sankranthi. The makers are said to have offered a project with Surya Pratap, depending on his talent and association with Sukumar. The official confirmation of the same is, however, awaited.