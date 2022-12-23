18 Pages Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download Within Few Hours Of Release!

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who rose to nationwide fame with Karthikeya 2, is back with the same actress, Anupama Paramesaran, for the second time in 2022 for the film titled 18 Pages. The movie touted as a romantic comedy hit the screens all over the world on December 23.

Class movie ni mass theater lo chuste ha kick ye veru 😉

Theater Mottam gola gola 🔥@actor_Nikhil hit kottesav anna ✌️@anupamahere 😍inkosari velta mekosam

Congratulations whole team#18pages pic.twitter.com/6DH4Ii256h — AB 🎬🎬 (@aru_dhfm) December 23, 2022

Nikhil Siddhartha will be seen portraying the character of Siddhu while Anupama is cast for Nandini's character. The movie also stars Dinesh Tej, Sarayu, Ajay, Posani Krishna Murali, and Brahmaji in crucial roles.

Within hours of the film's theatrical release, several illegal websites started circulating pirated links to the 18 Pages movie. These pirated links are all over the internet, being shared by social media sites and personal accounts. The links allow one to watch the content in them or to download the entire film for free. The cinematic experience is entirely different from watching the content through these links. However, no amount of measures taken by the cops and Producers Council could contain piracy.

#18Pages - Worth watch! @actor_Nikhil never fails to impress with his script selection. Superb movie! 💯 Paisa vasool for the ticket price! @anupamahere Too cute and perfect fit for the role! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oapgOTzbnK — Indian Ghost 🔥 (@sravan25025) December 23, 2022

Moviegoers who are enthusiastic about catching the first-day first show of every theatrical release have taken to their social media handles to share their opinion on 18 Pages.

#18pages : (3/5)A Pure & Neat Lovestory ❣️👏#Sukku Writings🥳 Never Dissapoint 👍

Production Valuves Good@actor_Nikhil 😍 Sidhu Ga Ramp#Sarayu Manchi Character Padindhi@anupamahere As Nandini Chala Manchi Character Padindhi ⭐

Go And Fall in Love With The Mve❣️ pic.twitter.com/FaDnxGOzzZ — THRINESH🎭 (@RamThrinesh) December 23, 2022

The movie has been in the making for a long time and after the post-production works, its release was delayed. Director Sukumar Bandreddi, who has been encouraging his assistant directors to debut, has done the same for Palnati Surya Pratap, this film's director. The movie's story is also written by Sukumar. He is co-producing the movie under Sukumar Writings banner.

The film's trailer, which was released a few days ago, increased expectations of the movie. Allu Arjun attended the film's pre-release event along with Sukumar, to encourage the team. Three songs released from the movie 'Nannaya Raasina', 'Yedurangula Vaana', and 'Time Ivvu Pilla' received good appreciation from music lovers. The movie finished its shooting in October 2020 in Hyderabad.

The movie marks the second collaboration of Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran. A Vasanth is the film's cinematographer and Naveen Nooli edited the film. Background music and tunes of the film are composed by Gopi Sundar.