3 Reasons Why Pushpa, RRR, KGF 2 Have Taken Bollywood By Storm

South Indian cinema's recent pan-India theatrical outings, Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, and KGF 2 have taken the Bollywood box office by storm. Here is a look at 3 possible reasons why these South Indian big ticket films have done so very well at the Hindi box office belt.

Strong Protagonists

One of the few things that RRR, Pushpa and KGF 2 have in common is strong protagonists. Pushpa revolves around Pushpa Raj, a rustic character essayed by Allu Arjun. His unique mannerisms and demeanor struck a chord with the audience. RRR has not, but two strong central characters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan respectively. There is a fair deal of emotional connect associated with these two characters in RRR. KGF 2 has the widely famous Rocky Bhai aka Yash in the centrifugal role and it could well be one of the strongest protagonist-driven films in recent times. These protagonist-oriented films could have offered a new movie-watching experience to the Hindi audience and played a crucial role in pulling them to theatres in big numbers.

Large Canvas

RRR and KGF are particularly shot and executed on a large canvas. The grandeur and larger than life action is incorporated into the narrative and played a decisive role in attracting the theatrical audience. While a sizeable section of the audience was getting accustomed to the OTT viewing experience, these films invigorated them to step out to watch them on the big screens. On the canvas front, Pushpa is not as enormous as KGF 2 or RRR but this Allu Arjun starrer too is set on a big enough canvas. All in all, a larger than life set-up has worked in favor of all these three films.

Commercial Entertainment

Bollywood audience were mostly served urbane content on OTT and it got to a point that they were craving for paisa vasool entertainment. Then came Pushpa, RRR, and KGF 2 with proper commercially packed entertainment. Albeit in varying proportions, these three south Indian biggies offered the right blend of action, drama, and more importantly, entertainment. This worked wonders for all three of these biggies.

There has also been a vacuum in the Hindi theatrical as it has been quite a while since a proper Bollywood biggie that caters to all sections of the audience had hit the big screens. Incidentally, Pushpa, RRR, and KGF 2 filled this void and in accordancem they reaped the benefit in terms of theatrical returns in the Hindi belt.