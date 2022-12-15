Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Ahead Of The Finale, A Morphed Picture Of Revanth As The Winner Goes Viral!

Revanth Bigg Boss 6 Photo Credit: Star Maa

Singer Revanth, the winner of the Indian Idol singing reality show is soon going to be declared as one of the finalists of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality show. The Tollywood playback singer has a unique attitude despite lashing out at other housemates and displaying dictator-like skills. He snaps in a minute and is also emotional at the drop of a hat.

Revanth is one contestant who gets nominated for eliminations every week and still reached the finals easily. In addition, there is a strong buzz that Revanth might emerge victorious with the trophy in his hand. Amid these rumours, fans have been taking over the internet to campaign for him, just days before the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Days Before The Grand Finale, Fans Cheer For Singer Revanth!

An ardent fan of Revanth used the image of VJ Sunny, the winner of the earlier Bigg Boss Telugu season, with Nagarjuna by his side to morph the image with that of Revanth. Even though it is still a fan-made picture, fans of the singer have erupted in joy. The image was then liked and shared on Twitter along with other social media platforms.

Revanth With Wife Anvita Photo Credit: Internet

The support for Revanth from the fans and viewers is huge and unwavering. Revanth on the other hand has a bad reputation among the housemates for his hot-headedness and attitude. In addition, his short temper and anger are also pointed out by his housemates on more than one occasion. However, Revanth proved himself as a strong contestant and was exceptional in physical tasks.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Are Revanth And Rohit The Top Two Finalists Of The Season?

Rohit is rumoured as the runner-up of Season 6 of the Bigg Boss Telugu show, according to the latest information available. After Sri Satya's mid-week elimination, Keerthi, Adi Reddy, Rohit, Srihan, and Revanth have become the top five contestants. Srihan won the 'Ticket to Finale' task and became the first finalist of the season.