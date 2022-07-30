A Fan Of The NTR Family, Putta Sai Ram, Dies After Attending Bimbisara Pre-Release Event!

While
the
makers
of
the
film,
the
cast,
and
crew
are
basking
in
the
joy
of
the
event's
massive
success,
an
unfortunate
incident
has
surfaced.
The
makers
of
the
film,
NTR
Arts,
Kalyan
Ram's
own
production
house,
in
a
notice
mentioned
that
a
fan,
who
had
attended
the
event
has
been
reported
dead
while
on
his
way
back
home.
The
team
shared
the
news
through
their
official
social
media
handles
and
condoled
the
death
of
their
dear
fan.
In
the
statement
that
went
viral
on
social
media,
it
was
mentioned,
"An
unfortunate
incident
which
has
deeply
saddened
us
has
come
to
our
notice.
In
what
is
a
heartbreaking
incident,
Putta
Sai
Ram,
who
attended
the
event
last
night
is
no
more
Sai
Ram
has
been
an
ardent
fan
from
the
Pentapadu
Mandal
of
the
West
Godavari
district.
We
express
our
deepest
condolences
to
the
family
of
Sai
Ram
and
we
would
support
them
by
any
means
possible.
RIP,
Sai
Ram-
Team
Bimbisara
and
NTR
Arts."
Bimbisara
is
a
fantasy
action
film
directed
by
Mallidi
Vashist.
The
film
stars
Catherine
Tresa,
Samyuktha
Menon,
and
Warina
Hussain
in
pivotal
roles.
MM
Keeravani
composed
the
film's
soundtrack
while
Chirrantan
Bhatt
worked
on
the
songs.
Kalyan
Ram
produced
the
film
under
his
NTR
Arts
banner
on
a
budget
of
Rs
40
Crore.
Bimbisara
is
ready
for
a
worldwide
grand
theatrical
release
on
August
5.