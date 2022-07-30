A Fan Of The NTR Family, Putta Sai Ram, Dies After Attending Bimbisara Pre-Release Event!

While the makers of the film, the cast, and crew are basking in the joy of the event's massive success, an unfortunate incident has surfaced. The makers of the film, NTR Arts, Kalyan Ram's own production house, in a notice mentioned that a fan, who had attended the event has been reported dead while on his way back home. The team shared the news through their official social media handles and condoled the death of their dear fan.

In the statement that went viral on social media, it was mentioned, "An unfortunate incident which has deeply saddened us has come to our notice. In what is a heartbreaking incident, Putta Sai Ram, who attended the event last night is no more Sai Ram has been an ardent fan from the Pentapadu Mandal of the West Godavari district. We express our deepest condolences to the family of Sai Ram and we would support them by any means possible. RIP, Sai Ram- Team Bimbisara and NTR Arts."

Bimbisara is a fantasy action film directed by Mallidi Vashist. The film stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Warina Hussain in pivotal roles. MM Keeravani composed the film's soundtrack while Chirrantan Bhatt worked on the songs. Kalyan Ram produced the film under his NTR Arts banner on a budget of Rs 40 Crore. Bimbisara is ready for a worldwide grand theatrical release on August 5.