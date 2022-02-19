    For Quick Alerts
      Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: Sharwanand-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film To Release On March 4

      Versatile star Sharwanand's out and out family entertainer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is getting ready for its release. The makers have announced to release the movie on March 4. Interim, the film has completed its censor scrutiny as well. It was awarded a clean U certificate.

      Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu

      Rashmika Mandanna has played Sharwanand's love interest in the film directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has provided soundtracks and all the three songs released so far have become sensational hits.

      Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi will be seen in important roles in the film.

      Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 17:52 [IST]
