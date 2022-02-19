Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: Sharwanand-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film To Release On March 4

Versatile
star
Sharwanand's
out
and
out
family
entertainer
Aadavallu
Meeku
Johaarlu
is
getting
ready
for
its
release.
The
makers
have
announced
to
release
the
movie
on
March
4.
Interim,
the
film
has
completed
its
censor
scrutiny
as
well.
It
was
awarded
a
clean
U
certificate.
Rashmika
Mandanna
has
played
Sharwanand's
love
interest
in
the
film
directed
by
Tirumala
Kishore
and
produced
by
Sudhakar
Cherukuri
under
SLV
Cinemas
banner.
Rockstar
Devi
Sri
Prasad
has
provided
soundtracks
and
all
the
three
songs
released
so
far
have
become
sensational
hits.