Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Twitter Review: Here’s What Netizens Have To Say About Sharwanand-Rashmika’s Film

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu starring Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna has hit the big screens today (March 3). The romantic comedy-drama directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas was initially planned to release on February 25, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it a little further. The Telugu film's songs and trailer had garnered a great deal of attention much before its release.

While the film has received a mixed response from the critics, netizens have been showering praises on the lead actors, their performances and of course their sparkling chemistry, that looked fresh on-screen. A lot of appreciation is also coming in for the other cast members of the entertainer including Kushboo, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Pradeep Rawal, Satya and others. The audiences feel that the casting for each character was done perfectly. The concept, storyline, vibrant cinematography and attention-grabbing songs are some of the other highlights of the film. As Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu becomes the talk of the town, we take a look at the film's reviews on Twitter.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu marks Sharwanand's third film to release post the pandemic after Sreekaram and Maha Samudram. Notably, both the films were theatrical releases. As for Rashmika, it's her fourth film to release in theatres after Pogaru (Kannada), Sulthan (Tamil) and Pushpa: The Rise. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for the film that has cinematography and editing departments headed by Sujith Sarang and A Sreekar Prasad respectively.

For the unversed, the film was initially crafted keeping Venkatesh and Nithya Menen in mind, however, it somehow didn't materialize owing to reasons unknown. The film was revived in 2020 with Sharwanand replacing Venkatesh. Though Sai Pallavi was considered for the female lead role, Rashmika Mandanna was finally locked by the team.