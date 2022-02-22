ABCD To Sarileru Neekevvaru: Top 5 Telugu Comedy Films That Will Tickle Your Funny Bone!
Comedy as a genre has always been successful at the box office and worked well with the masses, be it Tollywood or any other language film industry.
Be it Allu Sirish's ABCD (American Born Confused Desi), Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, Sai Ronak's Pressure Cooker, Ram's Ready, or Vijay Devarakonda's Pelli Choopulu, these Telugu films have not only scored brilliantly by receiving rave reviews for its hilarious narrative and stupendous performances but also considered as the top 5 Telugu films of all time that will surely tickle your funny bones.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding On Cards? Here's What The Liger Actor Has To Say!
Amitabh Bachchan Turns Narrator For Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam!
ABCD (American Born Confused Desi- 2019)
A Telugu remake of a Malayalam film of the same name, the original film featured Dulquer Salman in the lead role. As compared to the original, ABCD featured more drama, fun and romance, and the movie generated a good number of footfalls in cinemas, crediting Allu Sirish's craze and popularity. Interestingly, it's Hindi dubbed version has generated over 39 million views during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Pelli Choopulu (2016)
Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma-starrer Pelli Choopulu was one of the best Telugu films of the decade. The film was a massive hit, and the stars had received a lot of praise from all corners. The film won not only positive reviews from critics but also received the two National Film Awards for Best Telugu Film and Best Screenplay at the 64th National Film Awards. It was a breezy romantic entertainer with soulful music by Vivek Sagar.
Ready (2008)
Featuring Ram and Genelia D'Souza as the lead couple, the film also features Nassar, Brahmanandam, Sunil, Chandra Mohan, Tanikella Bharani, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Jaya Prakash Reddy in prominent roles. It turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters at the box office and was one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies of 2008.
Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020)
An action-comedy featuring superstar Mahesh Babu, the film was also dubbed and released in Tamil as Ivanukku Sariyana Aal Illai which was released across 200 plus theatres in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, the movie was quoted as the most tweeted Telugu movie hashtag of 2020.
Pressure Cooker (2020)
As unique as its title, Pressure Cooker features Sai Ronak and Preethi Asrani in lead roles. Sai performed well in the lead role and has an impressive screen presence. He carried the role well and proved that he is a talent to watch out for.