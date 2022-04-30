Acharya 1 Day Box Office Collections: Here's How The Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Starrer Fared

It needs to be said that Tollywood veteran Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan's latest theatrical outing Acharya has opened on a dull note at the box office. The film has indeed poster a decent enough number but a lot more is expected from a film that marks the collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Here is a detailed report on Acharya 1 day box office collections. Read on to see how the film fared at the box office on its opening day.

Acharya 1st Day Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Collections

👉Nizam: Rs 7.90Cr

👉Ceeded: 4.60Cr(1.75Cr Hires)

👉UA: 3.61Cr(1Cr~ Hires)

👉East: 2.53Cr(1.30Cr~)

👉West: 2.90Cr(2Cr~)

👉Guntur: 3.76Cr(2.25Cr )

👉Krishna: 1.90Cr(1Cr~)

👉Nellore: 2.30Cr(1.51Cr)

AP-Telangana Total:- Rs 29.50 Cr (40Cr~ Gross) (10.81CR Hires)

The film managed to post a shade under Rs 30 crores collections on its opening day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The numbers coming in from the Rest Of India circuit are not all that promising either. As for the USA numbers, the film is expected to have collected under $1 million from the USA premieres and also the opening day.

Acharya is an action thriller featuring Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, and Sonu Sood in important roles. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and it has opened to rather weak reviews. The film's weekend box office collections tally will determine if the film can recover the heavy investments. The theatrical rights are estimated to be Rs 132 crores.